Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declines By 23.6%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
IAE opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $9.74.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.