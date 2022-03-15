Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declines By 23.6%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IAE opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.