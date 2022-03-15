Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Grows By 59.6%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $4.56. 427,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,981. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 8,821 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 11,910 shares of company stock valued at $65,385 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 127,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

