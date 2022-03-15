Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Grows By 39.0%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 794,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68,440.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

