Short Interest in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Grows By 39.0%

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. 794,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.52.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68,440.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
