Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 40.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

TGEN remained flat at $$1.45 on Tuesday. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

