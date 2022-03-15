Short Interest in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Expands By 27.2%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.55.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

TTOO stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.26.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 175.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,470.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 983,589 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 466,848 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 272,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 198,118 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.