Short Interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expands By 38.2%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 853,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

STKL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 265,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

