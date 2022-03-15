Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Increases By 89.4%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 537,500 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the February 13th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,375.0 days.

SEYMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

