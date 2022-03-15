Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declines By 39.5%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SGA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 15,848.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

