Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Increases By 35.7%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,715. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

