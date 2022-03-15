Short Interest in QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Drops By 44.8%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 25,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,847. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

