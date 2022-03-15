Short Interest in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Increases By 35.7%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 13th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LPRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. 626,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,519. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Lending (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

