Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Rises By 31.3%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 923,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 518,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 42,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 28,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

