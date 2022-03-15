Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Rises By 31.3%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
