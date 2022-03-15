Short Interest in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Drops By 23.7%

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. L.B. Foster has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About L.B. Foster (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.