Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expands By 31.8%

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JNCE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

JNCE opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $363.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 23,924 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $159,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,400,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,374,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,352,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 945,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,690.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 678,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

