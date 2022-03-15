Short Interest in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Decreases By 39.6%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 421,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDRA traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,029. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

