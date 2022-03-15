Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Increases By 27.6%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 942,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 738,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 180,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HONE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 256,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 205,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 114,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briggs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

