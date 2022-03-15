Short Interest in Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Grows By 54.4%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the February 13th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,915. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $457.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 32.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,775,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Cord Blood in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

