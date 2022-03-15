Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Drops By 47.0%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,293,800 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 21,305,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

GELYF opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

