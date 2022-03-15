Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Drops By 30.9%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 1,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

