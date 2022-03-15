Short Interest in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) Increases By 66.7%

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FHLT stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Future Health ESG has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Future Health ESG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Future Health ESG in the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Future Health ESG Corp. is based in Dover, Delaware.

