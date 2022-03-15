Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Rises By 33.3%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FNRN opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.60%.

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

