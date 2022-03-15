Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Decreases By 23.1%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBW opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. FFBW has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FFBW during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FFBW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

