Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Drops By 33.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of FGPR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
