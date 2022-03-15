Short Interest in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Drops By 33.3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FGPR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

