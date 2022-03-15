Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Expands By 87.4%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 356.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DKSH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get DKSH alerts:

Shares of DKSHF opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.18. DKSH has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $86.06.

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.