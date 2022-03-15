Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Expands By 56.0%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 205,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Creative Realities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 254,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 198.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 103,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Creative Realities by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,293 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

