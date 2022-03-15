Short Interest in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Drops By 46.8%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

