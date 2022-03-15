Short Interest in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Grows By 41.6%

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,900 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 382,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CNSP stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.14.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

