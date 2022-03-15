Short Interest in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Increases By 53.4%

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 825,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

