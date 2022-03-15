Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Rises By 48.3%

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,477,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMAQ opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

