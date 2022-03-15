Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Drops By 38.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:FRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 177,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
