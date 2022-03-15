Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Drops By 38.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:FRA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 177,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,728. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 215,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.