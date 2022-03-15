Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Declines By 41.6%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the February 13th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AWX traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. Avalon has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Avalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

