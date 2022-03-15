Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declines By 37.0%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($73.63) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Aperam alerts:

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. Aperam has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. Research analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.