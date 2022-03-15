Short Interest in AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Expands By 63.2%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. AmeriCann has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
