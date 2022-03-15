Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Drops By 27.8%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

