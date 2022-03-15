Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Declines By 42.9%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4D pharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of 4D pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

LBPS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. 103,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,974. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. 4D pharma has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $74.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.50.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.