Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after purchasing an additional 548,412 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,024,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,367,000 after acquiring an additional 421,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares during the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 3,523,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.