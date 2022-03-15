SEMrush (SEMR) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) is one of 395 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SEMrush to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEMrush and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 0 3 4 0 2.57 SEMrush Competitors 2666 13200 24344 666 2.56

SEMrush presently has a consensus price target of $22.21, indicating a potential upside of 129.96%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 66.27%. Given SEMrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEMrush is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $188.00 million -$7.01 million -483.00 SEMrush Competitors $1.81 billion $309.30 million 10.05

SEMrush’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SEMrush. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.75% -2.24% -1.58% SEMrush Competitors -121.02% -56.96% -5.89%

Summary

SEMrush peers beat SEMrush on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SEMrush Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

