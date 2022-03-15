Selway Asset Management Has $699,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $43,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 152,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,152. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

