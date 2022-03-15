Selway Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPIGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Gores Guggenheim comprises about 1.9% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Selway Asset Management owned about 0.34% of Gores Guggenheim as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGPI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gores Guggenheim, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

