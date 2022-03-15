SEGRO Plc (SGRO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.90 on May 4th

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SGRO opened at GBX 1,300.50 ($16.91) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 891.56 ($11.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,287.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,307.16. The firm has a market cap of £15.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.83.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SGRO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.01) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.51) to GBX 1,560 ($20.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($22.43) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.25) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.24).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.