Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.94

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.94 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.45 ($0.10). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 2,887,859 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Seeing Machines in a research report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective for the company.

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.94. The company has a market cap of £321.84 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.91.

In other news, insider John Murray bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,205.46).

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.