SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPNE. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

SPNE opened at $11.11 on Monday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $404.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. On average, research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

