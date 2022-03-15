Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.14.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

SGEN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,224. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.71.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,323 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $198,251.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,253. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

