Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

