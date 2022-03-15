Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.64.
Shares of SGMS opened at $56.51 on Friday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.88.
In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 866.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Scientific Games (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
