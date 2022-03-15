Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.64.

Shares of SGMS opened at $56.51 on Friday. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games ( NASDAQ:SGMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 866.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after buying an additional 719,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,996,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

