Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339,733 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.