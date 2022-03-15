Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Price Target Cut to €6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.92.

SCFLF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $996 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

