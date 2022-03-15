Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.59) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.02) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.91) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.46 ($8.20).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €5.58 ($6.13) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.42) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($18.40). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.93.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

