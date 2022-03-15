Scala (XLA) Hits Market Cap of $687,048.27

Scala (XLA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Scala has a market cap of $687,048.27 and $1,074.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.43 or 0.06599711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,274.83 or 1.00022885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040262 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

