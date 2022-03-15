Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSL. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Insiders sold a total of 261,500 shares of company stock worth $2,232,686 in the last three months.

TSE SSL traded up C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.86 and a 1-year high of C$11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 55.03.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

